Routine traffic stop leads to cash seizure

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of thousands of dollars in cash over the weekend.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Mario Borjas in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-35 near mile marker 20.

After speaking to Borjas, deputies, authorities searched the vehicle and found two bundles of illicit money that was hidden inside the vehicle.

A total of $22,000 dollars was confiscated and Borjas was arrested for money laundering.

He was taken to the county jail on a $7,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.