Advertisement

Routine traffic stop leads to cash seizure

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of thousands of dollars in cash over the weekend.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Mario Borjas in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-35 near mile marker 20.

After speaking to Borjas, deputies, authorities searched the vehicle and found two bundles of illicit money that was hidden inside the vehicle.

A total of $22,000 dollars was confiscated and Borjas was arrested for money laundering.

He was taken to the county jail on a $7,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus
Cocaine bust
San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges
(Photo Source: Girl Scouts)
Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain