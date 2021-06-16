Advertisement

San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges

Cocaine bust
Cocaine bust(Pablo)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A San Antonio resident is charged with importing drugs into the country through a Laredo bridge.

Court documents allege that on May 26, Jonathan Nunez-Gamboa, 24 attempted to enter into the U.S. from Mexico at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge.

Authorities noticed that Nunez-Gamboa was shaking and sweating profusely and referred him to secondary inspection.

During an x-ray scan of the pick-up truck, CBP officers discovered 14 packages of cocaine hidden in the rear axle.

The drugs weighed over 20 pounds and had a street value of $230,400.

If convicted, Nunez-Gomboa faces up to life in prison as well as a fine of up to ten million dollars.

