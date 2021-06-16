Students receive scholarships for capturing Spirit of Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Chamber of Commerce selected the winners of its Spirit of Laredo Competition.

Students from all over Laredo produced and submitted a 90-second video explaining what inspired them to pursue a college education and how they would make Laredo a better place.

This year’s competition winners were Kayla Pricilla Martinez, a senior at United High School who was presented with a $2,000 scholarship.

Second place was Ulises Moreno of Harmony School of Excellence who received a thousand-dollar scholarship and third place was Antonio Villarreal of Cigarroa High School who earned a $500 scholarship.

Each of them was presented a check from the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.

Congratulations to each and everyone one of these students!

