Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
LPD: Accident reported

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Laredo Fire Department prepares for hurricane season
This April 13, 2019, file photo, shows homes in suburban Salt Lake City. Two studies released...
Millions fear eviction as US housing crisis worsens