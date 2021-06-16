Veteran goes back to school at 73 years old

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’re never too old to go back to school, even in your seventies.

An army veteran wants to spread that message after graduating from Laredo College at 71 years old.

”If you want to do anything with your life, education is going to be the most important thing you can do.”

Henry De Sylva spent 35 years in the army, first enlisting at 18 years old.

From Mission, Texas, the now 73-year-old veteran has been all across the U.S. and other countries during his time in the service.

”If your job takes you to Timbuktu, go to Timbuktu because you will learn other cultures. You learn about other people. You’ll learn many, many things.”

Although he already had his bachelors and masters degrees, he couldn’t stop there.

De Sylva graduated from Laredo College with his associates degree in business management in December 2019 when he was 71 years old.

LC and the Laredo College Alumni and Friends Association recognized him in a ceremony in early June to present him with his framed diploma.

”The first reason and the major reason was that my wife is going to have a double lung transplant... I did whatever I needed to do.”

He also needed something to do in his spare time.

”After I retired,, I was at home and started getting bored... so I decided that I would like to go back to school.”

”This is an inspiration to every student and every citizen in Laredo that education is an ongoing process,” said Doctor Ricardo Solis, LC president.

De Sylva encourages others to never say no to education.

”There’s a big world out there. If you just stay here and never grow, how are you going to learn about the world? How are you going to learn about life? Get your education.”

Despite his and his wife’s health issues, De Sylva accomplished everything he set out to do.

He is now retired.

