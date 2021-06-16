Advertisement

Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
By Justin Reyes
Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman with an outstanding warrant is caught during a routine traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas at the 1700 block of E Saunders.

The incident happened on Sunday, June, 6th at a little after midnight when officers performed a traffic stop and ran a check on Dimas.

Record checks revealed that Dimas had an outstanding warrant out of Refugio County for Tampering with government records with intent to harm.

She was taken to the county jail on a $10,000 bond.

