Agents arrest two wanted fugitives
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a couple of wanted fugitives during two separate human smuggling attempts.
On Tuesday morning, agents at the Cotulla Station and DPS searched a train and found 19 undocumented immigrants.
One of the individuals was identified as Edson Villanueva-Santiago.
Record checks revealed that he had an active warrant out of California for premeditated murder.
Meanwhile, another man identified as Guillermo Alejandro Diaz-Vargas was arrested after he attempted to hop a train in uncinal.
Records showed that Diaz Vargas was wanted for sexual assault of a minor out of Saint Charles, Illinois.
