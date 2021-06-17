Agents arrest two wanted fugitives

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a couple of wanted fugitives during two separate human smuggling attempts.

On Tuesday morning, agents at the Cotulla Station and DPS searched a train and found 19 undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals was identified as Edson Villanueva-Santiago.

Record checks revealed that he had an active warrant out of California for premeditated murder.

Meanwhile, another man identified as Guillermo Alejandro Diaz-Vargas was arrested after he attempted to hop a train in uncinal.

Records showed that Diaz Vargas was wanted for sexual assault of a minor out of Saint Charles, Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.