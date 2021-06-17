Agents find group of undocumented immigrants at ranch area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over two dozen undocumented immigrants walking through a ranchland property.

This past Saturday, agents at the west station used a drone and spotted 30 people who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Agents were able to locate the group and arrest all 30 undocumented immigrants without incident.

Border Patrol continues to warn about the dangers of crossing illegally especially during the hot summer temperatures.

