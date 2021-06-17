Burn out the day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - When it comes to our weather, we keep on singing the same old song, it’s going to be a hot one!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees which is going to be the last day of the 90s but not much is really going to change.

On Friday we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees then 101 on Saturday.

For Father’s Day, don’t leave dad in the sun, make sure there’s a nice cool place for him to cool off.

We are expecting a hot Father’s Day at 105 degrees.

This will start our week very hot and humid. On Monday, we’ll hit a high of 106 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Fortunately, those chances of precipitation will bring our temperatures down into the upper 90s again with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.