City to celebrate Dump the Pump Day with new wheels

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) The City of Laredo will celebrate Dump the Pump Day with the announcement of an eco-friendly vehicle.

On Thursday morning, the city, councilmember Vanessa Perez and El Metro Transit will announce the introduction of the first Diesel Hybrid Bus to the inventory of public transportation.

Also, Mayor Pete Saenz will proclaim Dump the Pump Day in Laredo, a day that has been observed since 2006 to encourage commuters to save time and money on gas by using public transportation.

Officials will express the importance of conserving gas and the prevention of pollution in our environment.

That event will take place at ten at City Hall Chambers.

