Advertisement

City to celebrate Dump the Pump Day with new wheels

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) The City of Laredo will celebrate Dump the Pump Day with the announcement of an eco-friendly vehicle.

On Thursday morning, the city, councilmember Vanessa Perez and El Metro Transit will announce the introduction of the first Diesel Hybrid Bus to the inventory of public transportation.

Also, Mayor Pete Saenz will proclaim Dump the Pump Day in Laredo, a day that has been observed since 2006 to encourage commuters to save time and money on gas by using public transportation.

Officials will express the importance of conserving gas and the prevention of pollution in our environment.

That event will take place at ten at City Hall Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Authorities seize over $100K in cash
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Latest News

Officers foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
City summer camps
Laredo Library to hold summer activities
Sanitation workers
City celebrates sanitation workers with luncheon