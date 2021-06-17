City introduces Laredo Youth Council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Seventeen high school students are getting a chance to experience what it’s like to run a city.

Yesterday morning, the city introduced the newly-formed Laredo Youth Council that will serve during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program will focus on community service, peer involvement, and will even operate as a mini-city council that will debate the issues and make recommendations.

One student says she’s looking forward to getting started right away.

Alexis Moncada, a council representative, said she looks forward to “show leadership and to continue to just grow our community, show new ideas, and to just change the future.“

The youth council will hold monthly meetings and service events throughout the school year.

Their ideas will even be brought to city council for possible action.

