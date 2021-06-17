Advertisement

City introduces Laredo Youth Council

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Seventeen high school students are getting a chance to experience what it’s like to run a city.

Yesterday morning, the city introduced the newly-formed Laredo Youth Council that will serve during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program will focus on community service, peer involvement, and will even operate as a mini-city council that will debate the issues and make recommendations.

One student says she’s looking forward to getting started right away.

Alexis Moncada, a council representative, said she looks forward to “show leadership and to continue to just grow our community, show new ideas, and to just change the future.“

The youth council will hold monthly meetings and service events throughout the school year.

Their ideas will even be brought to city council for possible action.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Authorities seize over $100K in cash
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Latest News

Governor signs permitless open carry bill
Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill
Facebook using AI to crack down on unhealthy conversations
Facebook using AI to crack down on unhealthy conversations
Facebook fighting
Facebook using AI to crack down on unhealthy conversations
Agents apprehend individuals near ranch area
Agents find group of undocumented immigrants at ranch area
Florida Governor Ron Desantis sends help to secure southern border