County judge asking community to donate blood for Texas

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local judge is looking to do his part to help the blood bank bounce back from its hurdles.

Judge Hugo Martinez will be hosting a blood drive and he is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves for the cause.

The Do It for Texas Blood drive will take place on Friday at the Webb County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bloodmobile will be parked outside in the parking lot.

Donors will be able to choose from hundreds of gift cards such as Home Depot, Bass Pro Shop and Longhorn Steakhouse.

For more information you can call Sherri Hernandez at 956-523-4341.

Governor signs permitless open carry bill
Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill
Facebook using AI to crack down on unhealthy conversations
