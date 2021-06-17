Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Encinal foiled a human smuggling attempt during a traffic stop.
The Encinal Police Department searched a vehicle and found 13 undocumented immigrants inside a white SUV.
The driver, a woman from Laredo was arrested and is expected to face charges.
Encinal Police say, the border has shown to be a domino effect of illegal activity and it continues to protect its residents and victims from the surge before it becomes more deadly.
