Facebook using AI to crack down on unhealthy conversations

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facebook has a new sheriff in town and it is not here to socialize!

On Wednesday, the company introduced an artificial intelligence tool that will keep an eye on group fighting in its forums.

Here is how it works.

If the AI detects contentious or unhealthy conversations in the group, it will alert a group administrator, who will then take action.

The administrator could limit how frequently some group members can post comments and can determine how quickly comments can be made on individual posts.

Of course, there is concern about AI doing this work because it sometimes doesn’t understand the context in posts.

Facebook, which has 2.85 billion monthly users says the tool will use several signals from conversations before alerting administrators.

