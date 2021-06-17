Advertisement

Florida Governor Ron Desantis sends help to secure southern border

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state will be offering support to the governors of Texas and Arizona when it comes to securing the southern border.

His announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the 48 other governors, asking for additional resources to help patrol their border with Mexico.

The governor says several law enforcement agencies will be made available to the governors.

Governor DeSantis says he believes securing the southern border is important to the entire country in addition to the state of Florida.

At a press conference the Governor stated, “Today, we’re here to announce that the State of Florida is answering the call. Florida is going to support Texas and Arizona. We believe that securing the southern border is important for our country, but specifically we believe it will benefit the people of Florida to get this under control. So where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up and doing our best to fill the void.”

DeSantis also criticized some of the Biden administration’s policies that he believes makes the border less secure.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Authorities seize over $100K in cash
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Governor signs permitless open carry bill
Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission