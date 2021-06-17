Advertisement

Governor Abbott pledges to build border wall in Texas

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Governor Greg Abbott has announced plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border in Texas.

He first announced plans for the wall during a meeting in Del Rio on June 10, and said the state will pledge one billion dollars toward border security initiatives.

Abbott said the state would solicit donations to help build the wall and shared a link to donate online.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the governor promised more arrests at the border and more jail space.

No word on the size of the wall, length of the project, or when it would begin.

The cost will depend on a location they find to build on, materials, and design.

The governor says, “We know that temporary barriers and fences won’t be enough to slow the flow of record amount of illegal immigration that’s taking place. That’s why today we are announcing that Texas will build a border wall in our state to help secure our border.”

Abbott said he has allocated 250-million dollars of taxpayer money to be spent as a “Down payment” to hire contractors and start construction.

