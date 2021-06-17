Advertisement

Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texans will soon be able to carry handguns in public without having to obtain any licenses or training.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a permitless carry gun bill into law on Wednesday.

The measure allows anyone 21 and older who can legally possess firearms in the state to carry handguns in public places without permits.

The legislation is set to go into effect in September.

Texas joins a handful of other conservative-led states that have passed similar gun rights measures this year.

Some critics of the bill say it eliminates mandatory firearms training that helps protect the public and also makes it more difficult to determine who is unlawfully carrying a weapon.

