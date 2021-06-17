Health authority speaks on need to vaccinate children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As more and more vaccines are being administered, one group lags behind.

Dr. Victor Trevino says children are the one group that need the most attention right now.

He says kids can still carry and infect others and could even produce variants.

The health authority also adds that the more children vaccinated, the sooner Laredo reaches herd immunity.

“We need to reach some kind of herd immunity. That’s a population that has not been vaccinated fully in comparison to older people. It is important because they can also carry the disease and get sick.”

According to Dr. Trevino, the delta variant has made up 10% of all new U.S. COVID cases.

He expects a booster shot for COVID-19 to come out eventually.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.