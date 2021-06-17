Laredo Heat prepares for crucial two-game road trip

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Playing soccer in the “heat” is just what the Laredo Heat soccer team is used to.

The team are almost halfway through the season, and after coming off of a big win against the number two team in the Lone Star Conference Division, they feel confident.

But that doesn’t mean they’re letting their guards down.

The three-to-two win against Denton gave the players the push they needed ahead of two crucial away games this week.

”It was definitely some pressure off our shoulders, but more than that I think it gave us the confidence we needed, and we realized we had more potential than we thought we did after coming back from a loss and a tie,” said Erwin Regules, team captain.

Up first is the Midland-Odessa Sockers, which is the number one team in the division.

Centerman fielder Erwin Regules was once a player for that team, but now they’re the opponent.

“I moved on from that, and I definitely want to beat them. Take the points at their place and celebrate after.”

Thursday’s match will be their 5th out of 10 in the regular season.

Last year’s season was cancelled because of the pandemic, so it’s defender Henry Sach’s first year with the team.

The Scottish native says they need to build from their most recent win.

“These next two games on the road are going to be tough. After that, we just need to make sure we’re consistent and make it to the playoffs because it’ll be a good thing for Laredo and for the Laredo Heat.”

The Laredo Heat is coming off of a break from their last game as they head into their next match, but head coach John Powell says it was needed, and energy and morale are high.

”We know we’re going into a tough place to play, but again the emphasis is just on us and how can we play to the best of our ability,” said Powell.

The team’s main goal:

“That’s the only objective is to be in the playoffs. Obviously we want to win the league, but you can’t do that unless you get in the playoffs.”

The Laredo Heat will also play Fort Worth on Saturday.

After that, they will have one more away match and three home matches.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.