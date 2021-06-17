Laredo Library hosting slew of summer activities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With summer vacation fully underway, the Laredo Public Library is hosting a slew of events to keep children busy during the summer months.

The library is hosting several virtual activities from storytime to arts and crafts.

On Thursday they will be hosting its Fit Lit event where kids can get active and learn about their health.

The events are streamed online; however, parents need to register their children.

For more information, you can click here.

