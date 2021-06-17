Advertisement

Sanitation workers to be treated with luncheon

It is just a small token of appreciation our local leaders are doing to give back to those who keep our city clean
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County are looking to give back to our sanitation workers with a special meal.

On Thursday, officials with the city, county, and Texas Parks and Wildlife will host a special luncheon for our garbage men and women as part of Waste and Recycling Workers Week.

It is just a small token of appreciation our local leaders are doing to give back to those who keep our city streets and neighborhoods clean throughout the year.

The luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Solid Waste Services Department on Highway 359.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Authorities seize over $100K in cash
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Latest News

Officers foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt
City summer camps
Laredo Library to hold summer activities
Sanitation workers
City celebrates sanitation workers with luncheon
File photo: El Metro
City to celebrate Dump the Pump Day with new wheels