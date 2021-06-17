Sanitation workers to be treated with luncheon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County are looking to give back to our sanitation workers with a special meal.

On Thursday, officials with the city, county, and Texas Parks and Wildlife will host a special luncheon for our garbage men and women as part of Waste and Recycling Workers Week.

It is just a small token of appreciation our local leaders are doing to give back to those who keep our city streets and neighborhoods clean throughout the year.

The luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Solid Waste Services Department on Highway 359.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.