LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teenager is behind bars after almost crashing into a police car.

Seventeen year old Ramon Sebastian Garcia was arrested at the 3600 block of I-35 on Tuesday night after he reportedly was driving at 100 miles an hour.

According to Laredo police, Garcia nearly rear ended a police car.

Garcia was taken to the Webb County jail with a $750 bond.

