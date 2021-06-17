UISD names new Associate Superintendent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD named its new Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

Emma Leza will now be taking on this new role in July.

Leza is a twenty-six year veteran educator of United ISD.

For the past nine years, she has served UISD as the Executive Director for Instructional Accountability.

Before that, she served as the Director for Bilingual Education, as an assistant principal at Finley Elementary.

Leza succeeds David H. Gonzalez, who has been named Superintendent of Schools for the district.

