Undocumented immigrants found inside stolen truck

By Alex Cano
Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Freer stop a human smuggling attempt and at the same time recover a stolen truck.

It happened this past Sunday as agents saw the truck entering a local ranch.

They noticed the taillights were covered and as a result, agents lost sight of it.

Later, the truck was found abandoned at a nearby ranch with four undocumented immigrants inside.

Through the investigation, records show the truck was reported stolen in San Antonio.

