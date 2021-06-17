Unlicensed man allegedly poses as veterinarian

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - They’re considered furry best friends, and for some, even more.

Pets can be just as loved as a member of the family.

Now, imagine trusting your pet to someone who you believe is a qualified veterinarian only to find out he isn’t who he says he is... and that your pet died in his care.

One man is behind bars for allegedly doing just that to possibly dozens of families right here in Laredo.

The shocking number of animal cruelty cases reported every day in the U.S. is just the tip of the iceberg since most cases are never reported.

Unlike violent crimes against people, cases of animal abuse are not compiled by state or federal agencies, making it difficult to calculate just how common they are.

Here at home, several pet owners reported to police the actions of a man claiming to be a licensed vet from Mexico and was returning their animals deceased.

“On May 15th, Rodolfo Palos, 45, was served with a warrant charging him with veterinarian regulations class A. The case unfolded on May 2nd, 2021 when a victim approached the Laredo Police Department stating that her pet had been deceased. She contacted a person online through text messages who did identify himself as a vet from Mexico.”

“What we’e seeing more in the community more recently are people representing themselves especially since it’s a border community, we see a lot of veterinarians that licensed in Mexico that are practicing here in the United States or also people claiming to be veterinarians and are not- and they’re performing services out of their garages or making home visits,” said Alberto Torres, Jr.

That’s what 45 year old Rodolfo Palos, a Mexican national, is accused of doing. He was promoting himself online, charging up to $300 for procedures like spaying and neutering pets and then allegedly returning the animals dead in a trash bag.

One owner approached police this past May.

“So the victim stated that she gave the pet, you know, to this person to Palos for services when he later called her letting her know her pet had passed away,” said Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department.

Animal lovers seeking medical treatment for their beloved pets can’t imagine having their pet returned deceased. That’s why animal advocates say you should do as much research as possible before they entrust someone with your cat or dog.”

“So when it come to getting veterinary care, especially like with surgeries-spay and neutering surgeries-we understand that the public, the community, wants to be responsible to spay and neuter their pets, just get advice, look into who you’re taking you’re pets to.”

Palos is believed to have been working out of his home, along East San Carlos Street, possibly under unsanitary conditions.

Based on the allegations, he can still be facing charges of animal cruelty, a state felony.

“This a crime. We ask those people to not continue to take these animals because it’s lives they’re taking from them and it’s a crime to practice unlicensed in the state of Texas and also represent themselves as someone they are not.”

Palos was booked at the Laredo Police Department and reprimanded to the Webb County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond set by Judge Salinas.

As mentioned, depending on whether or more victims come forward, he could be facing additional charges.

Palos charged up to $300 for services that would have cost $75 from a professional vet.

Palos is not licensed in either the U.S. or Mexico.

