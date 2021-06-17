Woman arrested for reckless driving and possession of weed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested after being allegedly caught driving what was left of her car.

It happened just before midnight on Tuesday when police got a call of a car driving along Milmo Avenue and Galveston Street, missing a tire that could have been in a crash.

Police tracked down the vehicle which was missing its front bumper and license plate, as well as a tire and a flat on another.

The driver was identified as Aylin Antonio.

According to reports, she said she was coming back from south Laredo and was on her way to the Mines Road area.

She also said she had blown a tire on Highway 83 and continued to drive, and that the missing tire had fallen off a few blocks away.

The officer noticed signs of intoxication and later found a “Cigarillo” bag with marijuana in her purse.

She allegedly confirmed it was pot but that it wasn’t hers.

She was arrested on the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.