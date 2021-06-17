Woman wanted for terroristic threat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is Thursday’s most wanted for the Laredo Police Department after she allegedly threw soda at a store employee.

Last April, 36-year-old Clarissa Ramos was allegedly trying to buy beer.

According to the victim, Ramos did not show her ID so she was not sold the alcohol.

Reports say Ramos left the store.

The store clerk then says Ramos came back and tried to buy the alcohol once more. After she was refused the sale for the second time, Ramos then allegedly threw the fountain drinks at the victim and made threats against the victim.

Ramos is charged with a terroristic threat misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.