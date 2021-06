LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident is causing road closures on Saunders.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported shortly after noon at the 300 block of W. Saunders Street.

During this time, police have closed off Saunders Street East of Barcelona.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

