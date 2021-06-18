Affidavit released for man treating animals without valid license

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a man was arrested for posing as a licensed veterinarian.

KGNS has obtained the documents which details what led to the arrest.

Police say 45-year-old Rodolfo Palos was treating animals without a valid license.

The arrest affidavit goes into detail on several complaints filed against Palos.

The investigation began early last month when the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners had several complaints against him.

They say that Palos would treat animals without a veterinarians license.

This document shows three cases were filed against him.

The first two complaints range from Palos treating animals that have gotten worse under his care, or spaying them which led to the death of a cat in one case.

However, the third case is what led to his arrest.

On May 2nd, a woman contacted Palos to help treat her dog that was hit by a vehicle.

The document says Palos picked up her dog. Throughout the day, the pet’s owner was checking up on her dog.

However, Palos told her after several interactions that the dog had died. The owner then demanded to pick up the remains.

They met up at a local gas station.

That’s when the woman questioned what happened to her dog, because Palos had initially said her dog was recovering at his home.

When the woman threatened to call the police, Palos left.

Between May 6 to May 20, investigators looked into the case.

They investigated his claims that he did not treat the victims dog in the U.S. but in Nuevo Laredo.

But police found no record of Palos crossing the border on May 2nd.

Investigators found Palos had given conflicting explanations regarding the treatment of the victims dog.

The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.

It was security footage that investigators obtained that showed Palos at his home on May 2nd.

No word yet if Palos will face more charges.

Palos is being charged with violating veterinarian regulations, a class A misdemeanor.

