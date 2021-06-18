Advertisement

Agents arrest two Paisas Gang members

27-year-old Israel Monsivais-Zeleon, and 43-year-old Mario Alberto Garcia-Almazan(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two men who are believed to be members of the Paisas Gang.

Agents were patrolling the Laredo College area when they found a group of seven undocumented immigrants.

Record checks revealed that one of the men identified as Israel Monsivais-Zeleon, 27, had prior convictions as well as human smuggling charges.

Also arrested in the same group was 43-year-old Mario Alberto Garcia-Almazan.

Records revealed Garcia-Almazan had prior convictions of drug possession, robbery, theft and human smuggling.

Both Mexican Nations were taken in for processing.

