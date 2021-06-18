Advertisement

Agents rescues undocumented immigrants from extreme heat

By Justin Reyes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents and DPS rescued 100 undocumented immigrants from succumbing from the sweltering heat.

With the help of the horse patrol unit and a drone, agents were able to locate 83 undocumented immigrants walking in the brush near County Road 107 on Highway 285.

Shortly after, CBP air found another group of 17 individuals walking close by.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

