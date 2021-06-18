Father’s Day contest winner

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -All week long KGNS has been celebrating dads all over our viewing area while also giving them the chance to win some cool prizes!

Hundreds of our viewers sent in pictures of their dads for Father’s Day and were entered in the Father’s Day giveaway.

We put all our contestants into a random name generator and the winner of the contest is Roel Pena.

Roel will be able to stop by and pick up an amazing toolbox courtesy of Champion Care and a Whataburger gift basket.

Congratulations and a very happy Father’s Day to all!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.