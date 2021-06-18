Advertisement

Fighting addiction through faith at Heart for the City

Heart for the City
(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Overcoming drug addiction takes a team approach, and fortunately here in Laredo, there are organizations and resources that can help.

Members of a faith-based group are helping the community to overcome addiction.

For these leaders, their day begins with prayer.

A message of hope is what Abel Bazan wants to spread.

Abel is not only a counselor but he knows firsthand the battle to wean off drugs.

“I was addicted to alcohol for over 8 years of my life with no kind of order, no kind of direction, in and out of trouble, in and out of jails.”

Abel found his healing after stepping foot in a Christian led recovery home called Heart for the City.

They treat people with addiction through prayer and spiritual counseling.

The non profit organization remains open through donations.

Six days a week, the group of gentlemen approach people out in public.

They show a pamphlet which has religious passages and words of encouragement.

They also accept donations to help with their mission.

Emilio Gonzalez is the group’s founder and he leads through his testimony.

“It was so intense that I was using crack every day, every day,” said Pastor Emilio Gonzalez.

Thirty years ago, he says he was in a dark place and at his lowest his faith helped him overcome addiction and restore hope in his life.

“If it wasn’t for the lord, where would I be? I’d be in a crazy house or dead in a cemetery without my family. Totally completely destroyed.”

Now he ministers to former addicts.

The center also provides food and housing.

As they celebrate recovery, they encourage newcomers to put their trust in a higher power to help overcome addiction.

“Drugs and alcohol is not their problem,” said Abel. “We go down to the root of their problem. Its our heart that needs a change and we point them to god and lead them to change. Its our job to lead them to hope.”

The center is free and provides food and housing and the program is 6 months long.

The center houses men 18 years and older but they also have another location in Houston that is a women’s center.

You can contact Heart for the City at 956- 523-0294 and their location is 422 Hernandez in El Cenizo.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Their Instagram is: @templovictoriadehouston and their Facebook is TVDHOfficial.

