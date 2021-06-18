Advertisement

Gateway Pride Association hosting weekend events

Community invited to pride hike
Community invited to pride hike
By Justin Reyes
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -In honor of Pride Month, the Gateway City Pride Association is hosting a whole slew of events this weekend.

This Friday the group will be teaming up with the Laredo Film Society to feature an LGBTQ film during its Film Club Fridays.

Community invited to LGBTQ film screening
Community invited to LGBTQ film screening

That event will take place at 7 p.m. at 510 San Agustin Avenue right across the street from the Plaza Theater.

On Saturday, the group along with the Rio Grande International Study Center, will host a pride hike.

This will start at the Laredo Water Museum located on Anna Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

The group will also host an “Oh my Dog” Pet costume contest at Golondrina Food Park.

That will take place Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

Paws with Pride Walk
Paws with Pride Walk

