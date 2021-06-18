Give your vote to a local hero in NASA contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - NASA has an out-of-this-world contest going on that has a local family excited for the chance to have a loved one’s memory sail on into the stars.

They hope his work and legacy can continue in the next mission to the moon.

The plan is to send three mannequins, currently identified as “Moonikins” in the honor of specific heroes.

Two from other countries have already been named, one is left.

Eight different Americans are up for the honor to have their names riding the NASA Artemis I exploration mission and one name, belonging to a Martin High School graduate, is Laredo’s Arturo B. Campos.

“We found that NASA is going back to the moon after 50 years and they started a sister program to Apollo AME Artemis, who in Greek mythology is the sister to Apollo,” said Oscar A. Campos, Arturo’s cousin. “So as such, they’re sending a mission on or sending missions to the moon to put U.S. astronauts after 50 years.”

“When his daughter, Arturo’s daughter asked the person that informed her about this contest, she asked if her father’s is name is submitted because he was hispanic- and the reply was no- it was submitted because of his particular accomplishments,” said Estela Puig, Arturo’s cousin. “So, a very special person in all of his contributions when Arturo passed away the Apollo astronauts that were in that mission went to service.”

After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Arturo eventually went to work for NASA and was part of the safe landing of Apollo 13 after it’s exploration of space. He helped guide them to land intact in water.

He has since passed away, but his legacy in american history lives on.

“We were so, so proud and wanting to do as much as we could to give him this honor. They talk about unsung heroes and he is certainly one. So, much that he contributed to NASA and the programs like these and one in his hometown gave him the praise he deserved.”

With the loss of Campos is still deep, it sometimes just too painful for the family to express in words.

While they remain here on Earth, their thoughts are now focused on the stars and taking giant step for his hometown city.

“It’s just quite remarkable, as a fellow Laredoan, we should recognize that- we should recognize that.”

If you want to ensure that Laredo is recognized in space, you can go to nasa.Gov/moonikin/arturo-campos.

The nominees are in brackets, so click on the website this weekend to see when Campos is up to be voted on.

He is the only hispanic nominated for this honor.

Once the final person is named, people can follow the mission of Orion as its passenger around the world and back.

It’s scheduled to leave on Monday, November 22nd.

