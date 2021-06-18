Hot Father’s Day forecast

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hopefully you are celebrating dad at the pool or beach because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Friday we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 99 degrees.

Then on Saturday, and Sunday we’ll hit a high of 102 degrees making for a hot and humid weekend.

Things will only get hotter from there. On Monday we are expecting a high of 106 degrees.

As we head into the evening hours, we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain.

This will bring our temperatures back down to the 90s for a bit, but it’s still going to feel hot and humid.

As we continue our work week, we’ll remain in the upper 90s and keep that slight chance of rain throughout the week.

