Investigation underway after elderly man dies from injuries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in the death of an elderly man who was injured at his home back in May.

Laredo police say it was first reported as a medical call about a man hurt from a fall on 100 block of Kennedy Loop.

There they found 74-year-old Antonio Cruz Junior who was taken to a local hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries he was flown to San Antonio where he passed away.

Cruz’s son, Antonio Cruz III was interviewed by police before Cruz Junior passed away.

The case was taken to the District Attorney’s Office and he was charged with elderly abuse with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

With Cruz Junior’s passing, another investigation is underway.

“The Bexar Medical Examiner will take charge of the medical exam, the autopsy,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Once that comes back to us, then they will re consult with the District Attorney’s Office and make a determination to see if the charge will be elevated.”

Baeza says it could take months to get those results.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.