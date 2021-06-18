Advertisement

Investigation underway after elderly man dies from injuries

By Alex Cano
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in the death of an elderly man who was injured at his home back in May.

Laredo police say it was first reported as a medical call about a man hurt from a fall on 100 block of Kennedy Loop.

There they found 74-year-old Antonio Cruz Junior who was taken to a local hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries he was flown to San Antonio where he passed away.

Cruz’s son, Antonio Cruz III was interviewed by police before Cruz Junior passed away.

The case was taken to the District Attorney’s Office and he was charged with elderly abuse with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

With Cruz Junior’s passing, another investigation is underway.

“The Bexar Medical Examiner will take charge of the medical exam, the autopsy,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Once that comes back to us, then they will re consult with the District Attorney’s Office and make a determination to see if the charge will be elevated.”

Baeza says it could take months to get those results.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aylin Antonio
Woman arrested for reckless driving and possession of weed
Clarissa Ramos
Woman wanted for terroristic threat
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Governor signs permitless open carry bill
Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill

Latest News

Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
s
Webb Co. Water Utility Fees Could Change
Cruz case
s
Animal cruelty arrest