Local public libraries set to open June 21st

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The public will once again find their favorite books waiting for them as Laredo’s Public Libraries are set to reopen.

Four of the five library branches will open their doors this Monday.

The Joe Guerra Library on Calton, the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library on Palo Blanco Road, the Barbara Fasken Library on Cerralvo Drive, and the Inner City Library on Plum Street.

The only branch that will remain closed is the Bruni Plaza Library on San Bernardo.

Of the four that will open, the Fasken branch will open at 10 a.m. while the others open at 9 a.m.

A more detailed schedule of days and times can be found below:

Public libraries opening (KGNS)

