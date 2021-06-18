Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo to receive 11,000 vaccine doses

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration recently sent over a million doses of the COVID vaccine to Mexico, and Mayor Pete Saenz says some of those are headed to Nuevo Laredo.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Saenz addressed new reports that the Biden administration has sent 1.35 million vaccines to Mexico.

“I heard that only four ports, basically, Reynosa, Juarez, Mexicali, and Tijuana would be getting those vaccines.”

The news prompted Saenz to reach out to local Mexican Consulate General Juan Carlos Mendoza to ask why our sister city was left out.

”I think in response, General Consul Mendoza basically saying that Nuevo Laredo would be getting some vaccines. I think to the tune of 11,000 vaccines.”

The consulate is also working with Webb County to obtain another 10,000 vaccines for people who work in the maquila and trucking industries.

“My concern is, we need Nuevo Laredoans to get vaccinated, especially in light of hopefully the bridge restrictions lifting and the whole opening of the bridge.”

If and when bridges reopen, health officials say they have health control protocols in place and are ready to go.

“Rest assured that the accessibility to vaccines and to testing will be readily available for an international traveler coming into the city of Laredo,” said Health Director Richard Chamberlain.

The mayor says this will be up for discussion at the next city council meeting.

He hopes the Mexican government will favor border communities when distributing vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Authorities seize over $100K in cash
DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Aylin Antonio
Woman arrested for reckless driving and possession of weed

Latest News

File photo: Aeromar
Vaccine tourism increases into Laredo
U.S. leaders speak out against Texas governor funding border wall
File photo
Local public libraries set to open June 21st
h
Heart for the City