Nuevo Laredo to receive 11,000 vaccine doses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration recently sent over a million doses of the COVID vaccine to Mexico, and Mayor Pete Saenz says some of those are headed to Nuevo Laredo.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Saenz addressed new reports that the Biden administration has sent 1.35 million vaccines to Mexico.

“I heard that only four ports, basically, Reynosa, Juarez, Mexicali, and Tijuana would be getting those vaccines.”

The news prompted Saenz to reach out to local Mexican Consulate General Juan Carlos Mendoza to ask why our sister city was left out.

”I think in response, General Consul Mendoza basically saying that Nuevo Laredo would be getting some vaccines. I think to the tune of 11,000 vaccines.”

The consulate is also working with Webb County to obtain another 10,000 vaccines for people who work in the maquila and trucking industries.

“My concern is, we need Nuevo Laredoans to get vaccinated, especially in light of hopefully the bridge restrictions lifting and the whole opening of the bridge.”

If and when bridges reopen, health officials say they have health control protocols in place and are ready to go.

“Rest assured that the accessibility to vaccines and to testing will be readily available for an international traveler coming into the city of Laredo,” said Health Director Richard Chamberlain.

The mayor says this will be up for discussion at the next city council meeting.

He hopes the Mexican government will favor border communities when distributing vaccines.

