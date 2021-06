LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident on I-35 and Loop 20 is causing road closures.

According to Laredo Police, the accident has prompted the closure of westbound traffic on Bob Bullock Loop.

During this time, drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Please use caution when driving through the area.

