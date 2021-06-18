TAMIU expands COVID-19 vaccine delivery on campus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university is expanding COVID-19 vaccine deliveries on campus.

In partnership with the National Guard, they will help TAMIU in the delivery of vaccines every Wednesday and Thursday in a walk-up opportunity from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants must be 12 years or older.

The vaccinations are open and free of charge to members of the TAMIU community and the general public.

Available vaccines include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer.

Vaccination dates are June 29, July 10, July 13, July 23, July 30, and Aug. 20 from 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

All vaccines are free of charge.

