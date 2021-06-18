Advertisement

TAMIU observes new Juneteenth national holiday

(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU is observing the new Juneteenth holiday.

In historic action on Friday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing June 19 as a national holiday.

In recognition of the historic nature of this event, the A&M system will also observe this holiday.

University offices and services were closed on Friday but will reopen Monday, June 21st.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aylin Antonio
Woman arrested for reckless driving and possession of weed
Clarissa Ramos
Woman wanted for terroristic threat
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Firefighter exam investigation report comes to light
Governor signs permitless open carry bill
Governor Abbott signs permitless carry gun bill

Latest News

b
Fake veterinarian
Police say 45-year-old Rodolfo Palos was treating animals without a valid license
Affidavit released for man treating animals without valid license
Woman arrested for animal cruelty charges
Woman arrested for animal cruelty charges
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Accident reported on Saunders Street