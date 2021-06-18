TAMIU observes new Juneteenth national holiday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU is observing the new Juneteenth holiday.

In historic action on Friday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing June 19 as a national holiday.

In recognition of the historic nature of this event, the A&M system will also observe this holiday.

University offices and services were closed on Friday but will reopen Monday, June 21st.

