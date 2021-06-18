U.S. leaders speak out against Texas governor funding border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One billion dollars is how much Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to fund border security initiatives.

Meanwhile, Democratic state and U.S leaders are demanding he focus his efforts on other solutions.

One of those leaders is U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, who has been outspoken on the immigration situation.

He says former President Donald Trump’s border wall didn’t work then, and it won’t work now.

“We believe in the rule of law and law and order in this state, and by god we’re going to step up and deliver that rule of law and law and order in the state of Texas,” said Abbott.

As Governor Abbott asks for donations to fund a border wall, Representative Cuellar is taking another approach.

He personally invited Vice President Kamala Harris to south Texas in a letter dated June 15.

KGNS obtained a copy of the letter, and it says:

“I encourage you to join me and other members of congress, while we visit with the people on the ground who deal with these issues every day.”

“The border wall is a 14th century solution for the 21st century,” said Cuellar. “The way we fought against President Trump, we will do the same thing to Abbott.”

The focus, he says, should instead be to address issues with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT.

“Can they build a fence? No. I think with all due respect to our state legislators, but what I would tell the governor: build the electric grid, and don’t build the wall.”

In a press conference Representative Cuellar held on Wednesday, state legislators weighed in on the matter. Representative Liz Campos, whose district includes parts of San Antonio, agrees.

”It’s really disturbing to know that the governor is willing to spend so much money with everything that has occurred,” said Campos.

Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, who represents parts of San Antonio, says leaders need to look at the root causes of why people are coming across.

”As we start looking at real solutions, we’ve got to start peeling back the onion on what’s happening in these countries that are having people that want to come to America, the land of milk and honey, the land of greatness.”

For travelers crossing the border, Representative Cuellar says the White House administration is communicating with Canada and Mexico on when to reopen for non-essential travel, a hopeful date between June 21 and July 4.

