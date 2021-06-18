U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Mexico

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent report of a missing family has prompted the U.S. State Department to update its travel advisory for U.S. Citizens going into Mexico.

Cited in the report is the State of Tamaulipas, which sits our sister city of Nuevo Laredo.

The state is asking people not to travel to Mexico due to the crime and several cases of kidnapping.

Organized crime activity includes gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault.

Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol Nuevo Laredo.

Travel for U.S. Government employees is limited to certain areas.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.