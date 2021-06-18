Vaccine tourism increases into Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials say vaccine tourism is boosting flights into the city from Mexico.

They recently started offering flights to Laredo for Mexican citizens as a place to get the shot.

It was mentioned in Thursday’s briefing that flights from Mexico City have skyrocketed since the program started.

To meet the demand, the Laredo International Airport has added two more flights.

However, the health director says that there is no data showing how many came to specifically get a shot because there are many places to get one.

