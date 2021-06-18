Wake up with Smokey’s omelette!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Summertime is here and there are some upcoming events that you can look forward to attending.

Local chef and businessman Enrique Chapa is the owner of Smokey’s and up-and-coming restaurant.

Mr. Chapa is known for organizing Mercado Urbano which is usually located at 5904 West Dr, Laredo.

The market was created during the pandemic, as a way to allow local vendors to sell merchandise in a safe manner.

If you would like to place an order and keep up with Mr. Chapa’s events, you can reach him on Instagram at @smokey.3.

