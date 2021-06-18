Advertisement

Woman arrested for animal cruelty charges(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cecilia Casso, age 35, has been arrested for animal cruelty charges.

On Thursday, Constable Mike Villarreal called animal control after reports of an animal hanging by a leash reached his office.

Once inspectors arrived at the 2600 block of Chacon Street, they found more than one animal was being kept in poor conditions.

”At the time that we arrived to the scene, the animal was already unfortunately deceased so upon inspection we released that most of the animals that were there were not being treated properly,” said Karina Elizondo, acting director of the Animal Care Services Department. “They were not in compliance with keeping practices... I know for this particular case an arrest was made because because it was an animal which was in a very small cage. It prevented the animal to move freely and at that time the temperature was 90 degrees.”

Casso is now facing charges of with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

She is currently at the Webb County Jail under a $1,500 dollar bond.

