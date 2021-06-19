Webb County Water Utility fees could change

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As necessary as water is, everybody still have to pay for it.

With water services comes fees.

Ten years is how long it’s been since the fees for Webb County Water Utilities have been changed.

One commissioner says the county is losing money every year with the current amount charged for water services.

This week, commissioners court started discussions about a possible update.

”Not only do we need to have all of these other things updated since 2001, we also have to have the plant studied as per TCEQ regulations to verify whether we have the capacity to increase and what modifications to the plant need to take place,” said Luis Perez-Garcia, county engineer.

Webb County has tariffs on water services. A tariff is also known as rates, fees and conditions of service, something the customer is responsible for.

According to the 2001 tariff plan, monthly water service costs $9.50 for up to 3,000 gallons.

Wastewater service is $12 per month for residential customers.

“Since I’ve been (in office), we’ve already had two studies and none of them have been adopted because they’re all rate increases,” said Commissioner John Galo.

Webb County Water Utilities has about 1,900 connections in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is concerned about a rate increase if the tariff plan is updated.

”A lot of the families out there live paycheck to paycheck and are usually disconnected and are paying that reconnection fee just to stay on top,” said Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez.

For now, the court voted unanimously to authorize a qualified consultant to review and update the plan, but no updates were made just yet.

Commissioner Galo says the county is spending another $8 million on improving a wastewater site.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.