Boys of summer have arrived

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’re starting our first Monday of the season very warm and humid as we prepare for a hot day!

On Monday, we’ll start out very muggy in the low 80s and see a high of about 105 by the afternoon.

All of that moisture that’s lingering in the air will turn into some precipitation, giving us a 40 percent chance of rain by the evening.

As we head into Tuesday, we’ll drop into the mid-90s, and keep that 40 percent chance of rain.

Once we get to the middle of the week, those chances will decrease and temperatures will increase to 100.

From here on out, we’ll see nothing but triple digit temperatures from here on out and possibly for the remainder of the summer season!

