Advertisement

City Council to discuss voicing their concerns on border wall

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will talk about voicing their opposition to Governor Abbott’s announcement on building a wall on the border.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members will consider writing a letter or a resolution to the governor asking him not to build the border wall along our area.

Taxes will also be discussed as both Mayor Pete Saenz and Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez have items on the agenda related to providing tax relief for taxpayers.

Also on the agenda, councilmember Alberto Torres would like to adopt a commercial noise ordinance which would restrict businesses from playing loud music outside of their normal business hours.

City Council will meet Monday afternoon at 5:30 at City Council chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
27-year-old Israel Monsivais-Zeleon, and 43-year-old Mario Alberto Garcia-Almazan
Agents arrest two Paisas Gang members
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Mexico
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Antonio Cruz III
Investigation underway after elderly man dies from injuries

Latest News

File photo: Border wall
City Council preview
Seven day forecast
Boys of summer have arrived
39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González and nine-year-old...
Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo
Webb County Water Utility fees could change
Webb County Water Utility fees could change