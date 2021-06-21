City Council to discuss voicing their concerns on border wall

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will talk about voicing their opposition to Governor Abbott’s announcement on building a wall on the border.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members will consider writing a letter or a resolution to the governor asking him not to build the border wall along our area.

Taxes will also be discussed as both Mayor Pete Saenz and Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez have items on the agenda related to providing tax relief for taxpayers.

Also on the agenda, councilmember Alberto Torres would like to adopt a commercial noise ordinance which would restrict businesses from playing loud music outside of their normal business hours.

City Council will meet Monday afternoon at 5:30 at City Council chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.